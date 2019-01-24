Rupee rises 14 paise against dollar in early trade

The strengthened 14 paise to 71.19 against the dollar at the interbank forex market Thursday on increased selling of the American by exporters and banks.

Dealers said dollar's weakness against other currencies overseas amid fears of a slowing global and US government's record-long shutdown and early gains in domestic equity markets supported the

On Wednesday, the had snapped its three-day losing streak and settled higher by 11 paise at 71.33 against the US dollar.

The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 28.27 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 36,136.74 after rising to 36,178.36 in opening trade Thursday.

