Rupee slips 15 paise to 69.84 vs USD in early trade

The depreciated by 15 paise to 69.84 against the US in early trade Wednesday on weak opening in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows.

The opened weak at 69.77 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 69.84, down 15 paise over its last close. The local however pared the initial loss and was trading at 69.77 at 0947 hrs.

The had settled at 69.69 against the US Tuesday.

Besides, strength in against some major rival currencies, foreign fund outflows and heavy selling in domestic equities also kept pressure on the Indian rupee, dealers said.

However, easing supported the rupee and restricted the downfall.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.68 per cent to USD 69.63 per barrel.

On the global front, the on Tuesday removed from its monitoring list of major trading partners, citing certain developments and steps being taken by which address some of its major concerns.

is the other nation that has been removed by the US from its monitoring list which among others include China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Singapore, and

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out Rs 501.11 crore on a net basis Tuesday, provisional data showed.

Domestic bourses opened on a negative note Wednesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 89.75 points down at 39,659.98 and Nifty down 14.80 points at 11,931.95.

