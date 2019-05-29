JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Indian weightlifters caught for doping violation

Pakistan man murders HIV positive wife in epidemic-hit south
Business Standard

Russia probe head Mueller to make statement Wednesday

AFP  |  Washington 

Long-silent Special Counsel Robert Mueller will deliver his first public statement on the Russia meddling investigation on Wednesday, as he faces pressure to testify in Congress on his explosive findings.

Mueller, whose probe implicated President Donald Trump in acts of obstruction of justice, will make the statement at the Justice Department at 11 am (1500 GMT) but take no questions, the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 20:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements