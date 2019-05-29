Russia probe head Mueller to make statement Wednesday

-
ALSO READ
Barr to take call on Mueller's testimony: Trump
Mueller 'should not testify' before Congress, says Donald Trump
Barr faces tough questions on handling of Mueller report
House Judiciary Committee votes to hold Barr in contempt of Congress
US Justice Dept to release less redacted version of Mueller's report
-
Long-silent Special Counsel Robert Mueller will deliver his first public statement on the Russia meddling investigation on Wednesday, as he faces pressure to testify in Congress on his explosive findings.
Mueller, whose probe implicated President Donald Trump in acts of obstruction of justice, will make the statement at the Justice Department at 11 am (1500 GMT) but take no questions, the department said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU