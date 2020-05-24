Russia reports its highest single-day death toll but fewer infections

Russia has reported its highest one-day coronavirus death toll but also the lowest number of new infections in three weeks.

The national coronavirus task force said Sunday that 3,541 people have died from the virus, an increase of 153. The previous high was 150.

The number of new infection cases was 8,599. Daily infection tallies of more than 11,000 were reported for several days in May. Overall, Russia has recorded 344,481 infection cases.

Russia's comparatively low mortality rate has raised eyebrows in the West, with some suggesting the country's government may be under-reporting virus-related deaths and manipulating the statistics.

Russian officials deny the allegations and attribute the low numbers to the effectiveness of the measures taken to curb the spread of the outbreak.

