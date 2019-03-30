Russia says opened helicopter training centre in Venezuela

Russia's arms export company said it has opened a training centre for pilots in after flew in troops and equipment.

A for Rosoboronexport, the export wing of Russia's arms corporation, told Russian agencies that the helicopter training centre opened Friday "with Russian and Venezuelan specialists participating."



The centre that trains pilots to fly Russian-built was built on the basis of a contract between and state-run Venezuelan Military Industrial Company Cavim, agency quoted as saying.

The announcement came after two Russian military planes landed a week ago at the main airport outside and offloaded equipment and troops, ratcheting up international tensions.

The and more than 50 other recognise Venezuelan as interim while Russia, along with China, backs

US called on to "get out" of Venezuela, while said its troops will stay for as long as needed.

The military specialists are apparently helping to fix a malfunctioning Russian S-300 ground-to-air missile system, US said Friday.

The Kremlin and foreign ministry have insisted the troops came to as part of a long-standing agreement on military and technical cooperation, while Venezuela's military attache to said there was no question of them taking part in a military operation.

is aiming for "deepening of cooperation with the (Venezuelan) defence ministry," Davydenko said.

He said Venezuela, Russia's largest client in Latin America, has already received "a significant amount of Russian arms and military technology" including 30-MK2 fighter planes, Mil helicopters, tanks, armed personnel vehicles, artillery, and Kalashnikovs.

"This has allowed the country in a very short time to obtain serious potential, reliably ensuring national security and defence capacity," he said.

