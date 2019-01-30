In Venezuela, Russia risks losing an ally and billions

As Nicolas Maduro's rule hangs in the balance in Venezuela, risks losing its long-cultivated main ally in and billions invested in and arms contracts.

Russian spent years building up an alliance with Venezuela's late and his successor Maduro, often playing host to the two in

As pressure has built on Maduro from self-proclaimed acting and his Western allies, has stood firm behind its man in on Tuesday vowed would "do everything" to protect its ally.

Behind this support, analysts say, is an understanding that if it loses Venezuela, will have few allies to speak of in

" is practically the last thing that has left in Latin America," said Vladimir Rouvinski, a Russian at

Moscow likes to present itself as an "alternative" superpower in Washington's backyard. But while it has close ties with and traditional ally Communist Cuba, Moscow's relations with Brazil, and



have been hit by recent changes of leadership there, Rouvinski said.

shored up its alliance with as the second largest lender to after China, supplying it with tanks and Kalashnikovs and investing in the country's main asset, its resources.

As recently as last month Maduro announced during a visit to Moscow that Russia would invest USD 6 billion in Venezuela's and sectors. Now Russia "runs the risk that all these long-matured relationships... will turn out to be devalued," said Nikolai Petrov, a at

The rapprochement between Russia and Venezuela dates back to Chavez, who espoused what he called "21st century socialism".

The relationship continued to thrive after Maduro took over following Chavez's death in 2013, with acquiring Russian arms and military equipment in deals worth $11 billion between 2005 and 2017.

Moscow, along with and Turkey, has maintained that support since Maduro's disputed re-election in May last Guaido's naming of himself as

With the and a dozen Latin American recognising Guaido -- and demanding new elections -- Putin called Maduro last week to endorse the "lawful authorities".

Reports have even surfaced of hundreds of mercenaries from the secretive Russian Wagner deploying to Venezuela. Moscow has denied the reports but Rouvinski said they were likely to be true.

"Everything suggests that Russian mercenaries have been present in Venezuela for a while, although most likely, far fewer than reported by media," he said.

Russian television has given wide coverage to protests in Caracas, likening the events to Ukraine's 2014 popular uprising that toppled a and led to Moscow's seizure of Crimea and a long-running separatist conflict.

Given Russia's vehement opposition to such popular uprisings, "a limited Russian military operation cannot be ruled out" but only as the "very last option" for Moscow, Rouvinski said.

"Such a scenario would set the whole of the rest of against Russia... for many years." Beyond its long-term strategic goals, Russia has billions in investments and loans at stake.

corporation Rosneft, led by Putin's ally Igor Sechin, has loaned around USD 6 billion to Venezuela's company PDVSA, investing in exploration and production Cash-strapped Caracas has struggled to pay back loans in the form of oil due to the poor state of its production facilities.

Russia made such investments on the understanding that they were high-risk but could ultimately pay off, analysts said.

" stayed because it was ready to work for the long-term," said Dmitry Rozental, an expert on Venezuela at

If does fall, Russia will "undoubtedly fight for contracts and debts," said Rouvinski, predicting that Russian non-oil-related investments "will most likely be lost".

Forging political ties with a new regime will depend on how Moscow behaves now at the "critical moment" for Maduro, he said.

Ordinary Venezuelans largely see Russia as propping up even if is a larger investor, he said.

Yet "today's opposition forces are pragmatic," he said, and the Kremlin for its part has hinted it could back a "legitimate" handover of power.

In Russia, "the pragmatic approach prevails," said Rozental, and "working relations can remain" even if the opposition takes over.

"The Russian leadership supports the government of Venezuela, in this case the legally elected president. This doesn't mean we won't support contacts with the opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)