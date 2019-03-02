Russian Defence Minister calls up Sitharaman

-
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu called up Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and emphasised on the determination to strengthen Indo-Ruassian military cooperation.
He also expressed his condolences over the Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.
"Russian Defence Minister General Sergei Shoygu called Smt @nsitharaman. Over the telecon, he expressed condolences for the Pulwama attack and emphasized on the determination to strengthen Indo-Russian military cooperation (sic)," the defence minister's official Twitter handle posted.
