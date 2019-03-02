JUST IN
Business Standard

Russian Defence Minister calls up Sitharaman

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu called up Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and emphasised on the determination to strengthen Indo-Ruassian military cooperation.

He also expressed his condolences over the Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

"Russian Defence Minister General Sergei Shoygu called Smt @nsitharaman. Over the telecon, he expressed condolences for the Pulwama attack and emphasized on the determination to strengthen Indo-Russian military cooperation (sic)," the defence minister's official Twitter handle posted.

First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 23:35 IST

