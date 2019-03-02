JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

BJP leaders blame Nehru for Kashmir issue

Give BJP higher mandate than 2014 LS poll verdict: BJYM chief at bike rally
Business Standard

Shatrughan Sinha meets jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad at hospital in Ranchi

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Cine star-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha Saturday called on jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here to enquire about his health.

"I have come to make a courtesy call and enquire about the health of a family friend, Lalu Prasad," Sinha told reporters when asked about his visit.

He chose to keep mum when he was asked whether he would contest the approaching parliamentary elections from the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar.

"I am cool, calm, composed and relaxed," Sinha said when asked why there is a suspense over his candidature.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 23:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements