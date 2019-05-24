JUST IN
Russian woman arrested by customs at Delhi airport for smuggling 'growth hormone'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Russian woman was arrested by the customs officials at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country growth hormone medicines worth Rs 32 lakh, according to a statement issued Friday.

The accused was intercepted after her arrival from Hongkong on Thursday, it said.

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of Zptropin anSomatropin medicines having total market value of Rs 32.16 lakh, the statement issued by the customs department said.

The passenger is married to an Indian man. The duo run a chain of gyms in Haryana, mainly in Gurgaon.

On enquiry, she revealed that her husband was waiting outside the airport to collect the medicines.

"Based on her input, her husband was also apprehended from outside the Delhi airport," a senior customs official said.

The duo were arrested and the medicines were seized.

The medicines, which act as growth hormone, were smuggled into India for its further illegal sale to their gym members, the official said.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 14:41 IST

