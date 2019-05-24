Hema Malini, Ravi Kishan set for Lok Sabha, other stars fail to shine in UP

veteran and Bhojpuri star were the only two cinema stars who found electoral success in the 2019 elections while big names such as and were among those whose star appeal did not work in

retained her Mathura seat by a margin of almost three lakh votes in over her nearest rival of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) while Ravi Kishan, who had crossed over from the to the BJP last year, is set to make his debut in The results were declared on Thursday.

won the crucial Gorakhpur seat, the bastion of UP Yogi Adityanath, by a margin of 3 lakh votes over of BJP had lost that seat to SP in 2018 by-elections.

The Modi wave may have played a role in and Ravi Kishan's victories, did not help and Bhojpuri star, 'Nirahua'. They both lost the elections.

The biggest defeat, however, was faced by veteran Raj Babbar, the state unit chief, who lost the constituency by a massive margin of over 4.9 lakh votes to BJP's Rajkumar Chahar.

Babbar has taken the 'moral responsibility' for the party's poor performance in the state and has sent his resignation to The party was virtually decimated in the 80-seat strong state, managing a single win for from

fought a tough battle in Rampur, a traditional SP stronghold, against her bitter rival, controversial leader but could not win the seat for BJP.

She lost the seat by a margin of over one lakh votes to Khan, who was censored by the and stopped from campaigning for 48 hours for his attacks on Jaya Prada.

Similarly in Azamgarh, was pitted against and lost the election by a margin of over 2.5 lakh votes.

Former actor Poonam Sinha, wife of actor Shatrughan Sinha, lost to Home Minister, by 3.4 lakh votes.

In UP, The BJP and its ally, Apna Dal, have won 64 of the 80 seats while the SP-BSP alliance has managed just 15 seats.

