Ryanair to close some bases due to expected delays in Boeing 737 MAX fleet

Ryanair said Tuesday it will close some of its bases because of expected delays in deliveries of Boeing's crisis-hit 737 MAX jet, which has been grounded following two fatal accidents.
The Irish no-frills airline said it will hold talks "to determine which ... bases should suffer these short term cuts and/or closures from November 2019," blaming the move on a near-halving in expected deliveries of the aircraft.
