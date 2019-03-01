S Chandramohan elected CII TN Chairman; Hari Thiagarajan VC

-
ALSO READ
TAFE rolls out farmer-to-farmer tractor, farm equipment rental app nationwide
TAFE joins hands with Japan's ISEKI to manufacture compact tractors in India
Sonalika Tractors posts 38% sales jump in October
Sonalika International Tractors sales up 14 pc in Dec at 6,066 units
TAFE's tractor rental platform launched in Odisha
-
: Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) President and Group Chief Financial Officer, S Chandramohan has been elected Chairman of Tamil Nadu State council for 2019-20, the CII said Friday.
K Hari Thiagarajan who is currently serving as executive director of Thiagarajar Mills Pvt Ltd was elected Vice-Chairman, the Confederation of Indian Industry said.
Chandramohan has been closely associated with the trade body for several years during which he has held various positions including chairman, agriculture and food processing task force, CII southern region, CII Chennai zone Chairman among others.
Hari Thiagarajan was also Co-Chairman, Start-up entrepreneurs Forum, CII southern region and had also served CII Tamil Nadu as convenor-education panel, a press release said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU