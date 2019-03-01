S Chandramohan elected CII TN Chairman; Hari Thiagarajan VC

: Tractors and (TAFE) President and Group Chief Financial Officer, S Chandramohan has been elected of State council for 2019-20, the CII said Friday.

K who is currently serving as of was elected Vice-Chairman, the said.

Chandramohan has been closely associated with the trade body for several years during which he has held various positions including chairman, agriculture and food processing task force, CII southern region, CII Chennai zone among others.

was also Co-Chairman, Start-up entrepreneurs Forum, CII southern region and had also served CII as convenor-education panel, a press release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)