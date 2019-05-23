S. Korea scraps joint Olympic hockey team with North

are dropping their plan for a joint women's team with the North at the 2020 Olympics, officials said Thursday, after failed to co-operate.

Sporting ties triggered a rapid diplomatic thaw on and around the peninsula last year, but are stagnating with the wider process over the North's nuclear arsenal deadlocked.

The two Koreas formed their first-ever unified Olympic team -- a joint women's squad -- for in the South, where they proved a despite losing all five of their matches by a combined scoreline of 28-2.

The two Koreas then formed several joint teams for in and in February agreed to send unified basketball, judo, and squads to

But just weeks later a summit between North Korean leader and US collapsed in disagreement over sanctions relief and what would be willing to give up in return.

That left North-South relations in limbo, with not responding to offers of talks or implementing previous agreements.

The has stipulated that, in team sports, any joint team entries must have qualified as a single unit.

That means a joint women's team needed to enter the IHF Women's Hockey Series Finals in from June 8 to 16.

Thursday was the deadline for submitting squads and, with the North not responding, the South decided to enter alone.

"It will just be the South Korean team, not a unified team," an at the told AFP.

South Korea's minister held out hope of a change of heart by Pyongyang.

"We have repeatedly sent our request but there has been no response. We will wait until the very last minute," he told reporters earlier this week.

"If there is progress in talks for joint teams later, we will resume discussions but we have to prioritise the opinions of the athletes," he said.

Pyongyang and have announced plans for a joint bid to host the 2032 Summer Games, but officials in the South Korean capital say there has not been any discussion on the project with their northern counterparts.

