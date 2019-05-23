Results unexpected; coalition will deliberate on reasons for

Calling the Lok Sabha election results "unexpected", H D Kumaraswamy said the leaders of his party JD(S) and would deliberate on the reasons behind the defeat in the election.

As the BJP badly mauled the ruling coalition, Kumaraswamy conceded defeat and said he respected the mandate of the people.

"Leaders of both parties of coalition will hold a discussion about the loss of JDS- coalition candidates.

"Our party has seen many victories & losses over the years and party workers need not lose heart on this loss. Let us strive to strengthen the party in the days ahead," the tweeted.

He congratulated for emerging victorious for the second time, saying he respected the mandate of the people.

Kumaraswamy also thanked the workers of coalition parties, JD(S) and the Congress, for the support and cooperation during the elections.

Former and strongman too tweeted on the same lines, saying the results were unexpected.

While greeting the on his return to power for the second time, tweeted, "Winning and losing is an integral part of our electoral & this is the beauty of democratic process.

Though the loss was unexpected, we humbly accept people' mandate. I thank all those who supported our candidates & our fight will continue."



Siddaramaiah, who is also the coordination committee of the coalition parties, congratulated all those who were elected to the Lok Sabha from

Wishing them the best, said they would protect the interests of the people of in Parliament in one voice.

