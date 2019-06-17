JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

ASI installs statue of Jaya and Vijay at Jagannath temple

Experts hold climate talks in Bonn as pressure to act grows
Business Standard

Sabarimala case: BJP functionary held, released on bail

Press Trust of India  |  Pamba 

A BJP Kerala unit functionary was arrested Monday and later released on bail in a case related to attacking a woman devotee who came to visit Sabarimala temple during a festival on November 6 last year.

V V Rajesh is the 15th accused in the case.

Lalitha, a 52-year-old woman, who had come for the 'choorunu' (rice feeding ceremony) of her grandson at the Lord Ayyappa temple when it was opened for the 'chitira aatta vishesham', was stopped by a group of protesters.

A large number of devotees and right-wing activists had surrounded Lalitha at the Sannidhanam, the temple complex, and tried to manhandle her, suspecting her to be in the menstrual age.

"The court had asked Rajesh to appear before the investigating officer. When he did, we recorded his arrest and was later granted bailon a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the same amount," police said.

The supreme court had on September 28 last year paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple, saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination.

Besides Rajesh, four other BJP-RSS leaders, including K Surendran and Valsan Thillankeri, were charged under IPC Section 120 (B) (conspiracy).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 17:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU