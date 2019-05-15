SAD accuses Rahul Gandhi of politicising desecration incidents

Rahul Gandhi's visit to Bargari on Wednesday evoked a sharp reaction from the which accused the of politicising the sensitive issue of desecration of religious scriptures to "divert people's attention from zero performance of government.

Bargari had witnessed the first incident of desecration of the holy 'Guru Granth Sahib' in 2015. Addressing a rally there, on Wednesday raised the issue and promised strict action against those involved.

The visit of at Bargari is the saddest day in the history of Sikh religion as the perpetrator of genocide and demolishing of Akal Takht has come wearing a mask of falsehood to portray sympathy, Akali leaders Majithia and Manjinder said in a statement here.

accused Gandhi of committing sacrilege by visiting Bargari village to politicize the grave issue. The Akali leader said she has "prayed to the almighty that divine wrath may fall on those who committed desecration of Guru Granth Sahib as well as those who were politicizing it.

The two parties have been trading charges over the 2015 incidents with the Amarinder Singh-led government blaming the previous Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state for it.

The zero performance of Amarinder's rule of two and half years is directly linked to Gandhi's visit because the CM wanted to divert attention of the people, said Majithia and Gurdwara Committee Sirsa.

also referred to Operation in 1984 when Rahul Gandhi's grandmother was the

Rahul came to Bargari to politicize this tragic incident. His guilt is proven from the fact that he had no remorse for the destruction of hundreds of religious scriptures during the attack on Darbar Sahib....

" has not regretted the burning of Gurdwaras in 1984 in Delhi, she said referring to the anti-Sikh riots following the assassination of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)