SAD-BJP delegation to meet Pb Guv

A joint delegation of the and the BJP will meet V P Singh Badnore on March 10 and highlight the alleged high-handedness of the SIT against opposition leaders in connection with the 2015 police firing incidents in

The delegation will comprise chief and BJP and raise the issue with the governor, said spokesman on Friday.

On Thursday, the SAD said it would boycott the special investigation team (SIT), probing the 2015 sacrilege and police firing incidents in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan.

The party had claimed that former Akali MLA Mantar Singh Brar was allegedly being implicated in the police firing incidents.

The had rejected the "pre-determined and biased" investigation being carried out by the SIT, formed by the government to "settle political scores" against Akali leaders.

Cheema alleged that the SIT was following the footsteps of the and implementing the mandate of the party to implicate the SAD.

"This politicisation of the SIT is not acceptable and henceforth, the SAD and its leadership will not cooperate with the investigation," Cheema said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)