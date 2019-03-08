Hafiz Saeed barred from delivering Friday sermon; Govt-appointed cleric led prayers at JuD HQ

terror attack mastermind was barred by Pakistan's provincial government from delivering the Friday sermon at (JuD) headquarters in Lahore, where a led prayers and delivered the weekly sermon.

This is for the first time since the establishment of Jamia Masjid Al-Qadsia, JuD headquarters, some two decades ago that a government nominated delivered the Friday sermon.

Saeed was never stopped from delivering Friday sermons even during the years when Masjid Qadsia's control was under the government.

On Friday, heavy contingent of police was present in and around the JuD compound since morning.

Over the years this compound is housing residential quarters, a library and book shops.

"As the government has taken a complete control of the JuD compound, only a few local people turned up to offer Friday prayers. appointed by the government delivered the Friday sermon which was apolitical," an of the told

Before the government's action, a large number of people, mostly JuD activists and its sympathizers, would gather at the mosque every Friday to listen to Saeed's sermon.

"All other activities of the compound have been shut. All the residential quarters, the library and book shops have been sealed and police personnel have been deployed there," the said, adding that only the mosque area has been left open for the public to offer prayer.

"The mosque area will be opened five times a day for offering prayers only," he said.

The said Saeed and other top JuD leaders did not visit the compound on Friday. "In fact the JuD leadership has been warned not to visit the compound since it has been taken over by the government," he added.

Before the government took over the control on Thursday, a good number of JuD security guards equipped with weapons were deployed outside the compound.

"Saeed requested the to allow him give sermon on Friday at but it was turned down," the official added.

authorities on Thursday sealed the headquarters of JuD and FIF and detained over 120 suspected militants as part of an ongoing crackdown on banned groups.

The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the attack that killed 166 people. It had been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.

The has designated its chief Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.

