EC orders probe into bribery charge against Congress candidate

The Election Commission on Sunday ordered an enquiry into allegations that Congress candidate for the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, offered money to an AAP activist.
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) filed a complaint with a video in this regard to the EC on Saturday.
Two elections officials in the Bathinda constituency have been asked to probe the incident and submit a report.
Raja Warring is a sitting legislator of the ruling Congress from Gidderbaha.
Reacting to the EC probe, Raja Warring said the enquiry will clear everything regarding the alleged incident.
The SAD had on Saturday urged the EC to register a case against Raja Warring and cancel his nomination for allegedly trying to bribe an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activist.
A SAD delegation led by party's Senior Vice President Daljit Singh Cheema submitted a formal representation to Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S. Karuna Raju in this regard, along with a video evidence.
"The SAD represented that Warring has not only violated the model code of conduct but also indulged in corrupt practices as per Section 123 of Representation of People Act 1950 and Representation of People Act 1951. It said in the light of this fact, he should be arrested immediately after registration of appropriate cases against him," Cheema said.
"In the alleged bribery video, social worker Tinku Punjab of Budhlada town tells Raja Warring to take back Rs 50,000 given to him. Warring forces Tinku to keep the money and then rushes out of his residence," Cheema said.
Punjabi Ekta Party (PEP) chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira also demanded cancellation of Raja Warring's candidature and registration of a case against him.
