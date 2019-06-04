Sahara makes foray into EV business

group Tuesday announced its foray into the automobile sector under the brand name ' Evols'.

The business venture will offer a wide range of electric vehicles (EVs) along with advanced allied services.

The product portfolio of Evols comprises variants of electric scooters, motorcycles, three-wheelers and cargo vehicles. It is introducing a network of battery charging-cum-swapping stations.

Starting from Lucknow, Sahara Evols will establish its ecosystem in the country's tier-II and III cities by the end of this financial year, in a phased manner. Subsequently, in the next financial year, it will roll out its products and services pan-

Pariwar said, "We are proud to introduce for the first time, a complete ecosystem of electric vehicles in Sustainable and environment-friendly modes of are the need of the time. The Sahara Evols range of electric vehicles is going to be our contribution...towards alternative, sustainable and eco-friendly modes of "



The vehicles are powered by dry lithium-ion batteries. The cost of driving Sahara Evols Electric Vehicles in an average can go as low as 20 paise per kilometer against the cost of Rs. 2 per kilometer on petrol vehicles, thus entailing direct and substantial economic benefits to the users.

