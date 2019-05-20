Saif Ali Khan's 'Laal Kaptaan' to release in September

epic action drama "Laal Kaptaan" is set to have a worldwide release on September 6.

The film, produced by and Productions, will feature Saif in the role of a naga sadhu out on a journey ridden with drama, revenge and deceit.

"Saif is a and this script allows him to showcase his talent like never before. 'Laal Kaptaan' boasts of a larger-than-life landscape, dramatic characters and a gripping story that makes it a first of its kind," Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, said in a statement.

"NH 10" helmer has directed the movie and said he has full faith in the story.

"'Laal Kaptaan' is that kind of film that is definitely going to generate a genre and narrative style of its own," he added.

