Model claiming Trump secrets deported from Thailand

A Belarusian model who claimed she had evidence of Russian efforts to help win office was deported from on Thursday after being convicted of participating in a "sex training course".

Anastasia Vashukevich, known by her pen-name Nastya Rybka, was held with several others in a police raid last February in the sleazy seaside resort of Pattaya.

In a case that veered between salacious and bizarre, Vashukevich said she had travelled to after becoming embroiled in a political scandal with Russian aluminium tycoon -- a one-time associate of Trump's disgraced former campaign

She then set tongues wagging by promising to reveal "missing puzzle pieces" regarding claims the Kremlin aided Trump's 2016 victory.

But the material never surfaced and critics dismissed the claims as a publicity stunt.

In the risque Pattaya seminar led by Alex Kirillov, a self-styled Russian seduction guru, some participants wore shirts that said "sex animator" - though one person at the time described it as more of a romance and relationship course.

Vashukevich pleaded guilty alongside seven others to multiple charges, including solicitation and illegal assembly at a on Tuesday, which ordered the group be deported.

On Thursday afternoon, Vashukevich and the majority of the convicted were put on an flight for Moscow, bringing to an end the Thai side of a baffling case.

Thailand's said the last of the group would leave the country this evening.

It was unclear what would happen to them - including Vashukevich - on arrival in

Vashukevich, who has more than 120,000 followers on and penned a book about seducing oligarchs, also faces legal problems in

Deripaska won an invasion of privacy lawsuit against her and Kirillov in July after a video apparently filmed by the model showed the tycoon vacationing with an influential Russian

Both and publicly shrugged off Vashukevich's story, which the described as "bizarre".

