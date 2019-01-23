Australia name two debutants for first Sri Lanka Test

have named debutants and and recalled opener for the against beginning in on Thursday.

Patterson scored centuries in both innings playing for the XI against in last week, prompting selectors to call him into the squad.

The 25-year-old has scored 3,813 first-class runs for New at an average of 41.00 and will bat at number six.

West Australian fast bowler Richardson, who was impressive in the ODI series against India, comes in for the injured

Selectors resisted the temptation to blood 20-year-old batsman Will Pucovski, who many are touting as the next Ricky Ponting, opting instead for the experienced Burns. Burns, 29, played his last Test against in April last year but has three Test centuries to his name.

Australia: (capt), Marcus Harris, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Kurtis Patterson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)