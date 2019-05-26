Salary of four doctors withheld for remaining absent in J-K's Rajouri

The salaries of four government doctors in and Kashmir's district have been put on hold allegedly after they were found absent from duty, officials said on Sunday.

The doctors -- Gopal Sharma, Pediatrician Rajesh Gupta, and Anesthetist -- were found absent during a surprise inspection by Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, on Saturday, the officials said.

During the inspection of the hospital, they said the apart from checking attendance of the employees also took stock of the facilities being provided to the patients including the availability of medicines and other life-saving drugs.

Meanwhile, the officials said Asad also paid surprise visit to the office of Zonal Education Officer, Child Development Project Officer, and Tehsil in Nowshera to check the attendance besides reviewing the functioning.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)