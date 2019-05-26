Cong's Patole booked for ruckus at Nagpur counting centre

The Congress' Nana Patole, who lost from Lok Sabha seat to BJP's Nitin Gadkari, was booked along with his supporters for allegedly disrupting the vote counting process on May 23, police said Sunday.

An said Patole and his supporters entered the counting centre on May 23 without permission and then got into altercations with polling staff and also indulged in sloganeering.

He said filed a case against Patole, local and 10-15 polling agents of the party on a complaint lodged by Shital Deshmukh, Additional Election Officer, East constituency on May 24.

Officials said District Collector and Returning Officer has informed the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi and the of the state about the complaint against Patole.

