Senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty elected president of party's Odisha unit

Senior leader Samir Mohanty was on Thursday elected unopposed as the president of the party's unit, after he emerged as the consensus candidate.

Mohanty's name as the chief was announced by Union Minister and BJP's central observer for organisational polls, Narendra Singh Tomar.

"I am happy the showed unanimity in choosing Samir Mohanty. He will take charge as the BJP's Odisha unit president on Friday," Tomar told reporters.

Mohanty, the state vice-president of the BJP since 2016, was the only candidate to file nomination for the highest party post in the state.

The 61-year-old BJP leader's name was unanimously accepted at a meeting attended by the party's district unit presidents, MLAs, MPs and council members.

Senior party leaders, including Narendra Singh Tomar, Dharmendra Pradhan and Arun Singh, were also in attendance.

The post had fallen vacant after completion of Basanta Panda's tenure. Panda was elected to Lok Sabha from Kalahandi in the 2019 general elections.

Mohanty, also spokesperson of the party in Odisha and an active trade union leader, hails from the coastal region of the state. The post of BJP president was held by leaders from western districts since 2004.