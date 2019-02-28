Samiya, Gayatri make winning start at Dutch Junior International

Six Indian shuttlers, including Samiya and Gayatri Gopichand, cruised into the second round of the singles event at the Dutch Junior International in Haarlem,

Former under-15 Asian Junior Championships gold medallist Farooqui, who logged in the maximum points among girls in the domestic tournaments last month, recorded an effortless 21-12, 21-11 win over England's on Wednesday.

The in-form Gayatri, winner of two All India Junior Ranking titles, staved off some stiff resistance from Korea's Da to win 21-18, 22-20.

Treesa Jolly also kick started her campaign with a 21-15, 21-17 victory over

In boy's singles, there was no stopping who had won a couple of to secure his berth in the team.

In a 30-minute clash with Sweden's Ludvig Petre Olsson, the shuttler scripted a 21-10, 21-11 victory.

Priyanshu Rajawat showed nerves of to eke out a gritty 19-21, 21-18, 21-17 win over Magnus Klinggaard while Sai Charan Koya easily beat Calle Fredholm 21-11, 21-14.

In the doubles event, three Indian pairs made a winning start in the first round.

Ishaan Bhatnagar-Edwin Joy and Navaneeth Bokka- won their respective matches to enter the second round in the boy's doubles.

Chhattisgarh's Bhatnagar and Kerala's Joy displayed some stunning resilience to register a comeback 16-21, 21-17, 21-17 win over and in a 58-minute marathon.

Bokka and Panjala, both from Telengana, had it easier as the pair demolished Rens Lagrouw and Dyon 21-14, 21-13.

In the girl's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Varshini Viswanath Sri beat and 21-10, 21-16, while Bokka and Sahithi Bandi crumbled to a 21-23, 21-17, 13-21 defeat to and in a hard-fought opener in mixed doubles event.

