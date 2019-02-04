Hope we'll break All-England title jinx this year: Gopichand

He was the last to win for and Monday hoped that one of the three prodigal talents he has shaped will end the 18-year-old title drought at the event this year.

"I hope that we have one of our players win the All-England tournament this time around. We have had good performances by Saina (Nehwal), (P V)Sindhu and (Kidambi) has also been in good form. I do expect that we will have a good performance in this year's All-England," told

"Going in Saina has just won the Indonesian open and Sindhu has also done well. So, I think both of them can do well at the All England as well. Hopefully we will have some good performances from our players. It is almost 18 years now and I hope that this year we can break the jinx."



had claimed in 2001, more than two decades after became the first Indian to achieve the feat in 1980.

Srikanth, who had clinched four titles in 2017, endured a title-less season last year and Gopichand said he expects the Indian to do well this year.

" has played well. He is somebody whom I expect will do well in the year," he said.

