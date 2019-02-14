Samsung eyes USD 4 bn sales from Galaxy A series in India this year

Thursday said it aims to 4 billion (around Rs 28,000 crore) in revenue from its Galaxy A series of in this year, as it expands the range aimed at

The company, which is locked in a battle for leadership in the hyper-competitive Indian market with Chinese Xiaomi, will line-up new devices between March-June, priced between Rs 10,000-50,000.

"Lats year, our DJ Koh had announced that we will bring innovation across our range to mass and mid-price phones and not limit them to premium flagships. This year, we will have a strong lineup under our Galaxy A series to offer the features that are looking for," Senior (Mobile Marketing) told

He added that the company will launch a new device every month between March and June - priced between Rs 10,000-50,000.

"Previous Galaxy A devices have done extremely well in the Indian market and with the new line-up, we are confident of getting USD 4 billion in revenue from the series (Galaxy A) this year in India," Singh said.

According to reports, saw its net revenues growing by 10 per cent to about Rs 60,000 crore in FY18. Of this, the mobile business accounted for over Rs 37,000 crore.

Last month, Samsung has launched its new online-only 'Galaxy M' series of in India and said the series would play a key role in helping the company clock double-digit growth in 2019.

Citing data, Singh said Samsung had 42 per cent share in the Rs 20,000-30,000 category, and 76 per cent share in the Rs 30,000-40,000 segment in value terms in December.

However, reports from other research organisations like and Counterpoint have positioned to be ahead of Samsung (in terms of units shipped) for many quarters now.

has a dominant position in the sales and has been aggressively expanding its offline presence over the last many months.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)