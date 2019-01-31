World's top two shipbuilders in deal to merge: Seoul

The world's biggest shipbuilder, South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries, has reached a deal to acquire a majority stake in ailing number two from the government, said Thursday.

The world's top three shipbuilders are South Korean -- Heavy ranks third -- but the industry has been hammered in recent years by overcapacity and plunging ship prices.

& Marine Engineering has struggled in particular and has repeatedly been bailed out by the government to avoid collapse, at a total cost of several billion dollars.

Hyundai Heavy itself announced net losses of 633 billion won (USD 569 million) for 2018 on Thursday, blaming and lower demand.

But the state-funded (KDB), which owns 55.7 per cent of Daewoo, said Hyundai had agreed to take over its stake.

Rather than paying cash, the shipbuilder will split itself in two and issue KDB shares in a new holding company that will own and most of Hyundai Heavy's existing businesses.

The deal would further consolidate Hyundai Heavy's position as the world's largest shipbuilder, giving it more than 20 per cent of the global market.

It will go through unless Heavy makes a better offer, KDB officials said, with a final decision expected in March.

South Korea's "Big Three" shipbuilders were once hailed as a of the country's export-reliant economy -- the world's 11th largest.

Year after year, they churned out enormous cargo ships, and offshore drilling rigs for shipping firms and around the world.

But a prolonged slump in and the global economic slowdown sapped demand for tankers and container ships, while overcapacity, regional rivalry and competition from cheaper Chinese shipbuilders squeezed profit margins.

Hyundai Heavy's 2018 losses represented a significantly worse performance than the previous year, when it was 93.4 billion won in the red.

The shipbuilder said its acquisition of Daewoo was aimed at "boosting the competitive edge of South Korea's industry by maximising the synergy effect".

