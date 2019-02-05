: Samunnati Financial Intermediation and Tuesday said it has successfully executed issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs)aggregating Rs 33 crore.

With this investment, the city-based firm has become the first early-stage agriculture non-banking company to raise five offshore investments, within a span of seven months, the company said in a statement.

The funds would be utilised to build the portfolio by financing the working capital requirements of small-holder organisations and agri-enterprises, the statement said.

The NCDs were subscribed by two investment funds managed and advised by Symbiotics, a investment firm, dedicated to inclusive and sustainable in emerging and frontier markets.

"We are pleased to on-board as a in enabling to reach a higher equilibrium," SG said.

"We see a strong mission alignment between Samunnati's focus on providing working to value chain along with market linkages and ..," he said.

Samunnati has presence in 14 states focusing on 34 value chains. Since 2014, it has disbursed over Rs 1,600 crore worth of credit, it added.

