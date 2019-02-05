CBI-Mamata row: Rajya Sabha proceedings washed out again

proceedings were Tuesday washed out for the second day in a row amid protests by opposition parties, including TMC, SP and Congress, over alleged misuse of the CBI in

As soon as the House resumed proceedings in the afternoon, members of the TMC, SP and trooped into the well raising slogans like "Save Constitution, Save Nation".

Deputy said opposition members can raise issues under laid down rules and procedures of the House and they should allow discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

He said there is no limit on the scope of discussion on an issue under rules.

said there was no morality in protesting in Parliament as the order on the issue has already come.

When the opposition did not relent, the Deputy adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier in the day, the House was adjourned amid protests. Besides members, members too were on their feet.

As repeated request for continuation of scheduled business went unheard, M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 2 PM.

Soon after ministers laid on table the listed papers, member wanted to raise the CBI issue.

The Chairman said he has not accepted the notices given by different members on this issue, but permitted Derek O'Brien to speak on the matter during Zero Hour.

However, some other members too started raising their points while members were on their feet.

Asking members to maintain order in the House, Naidu had said all issues could be raised while debating the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

Members from and some other opposition parties started raising slogans and trooped into the well. Some Congress members were in the aisle before the adjournment of the House.

Goel also urged members to start discussion on the President's address and also charged that constitutional crisis was being created in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)