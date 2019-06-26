JUST IN
San Francisco becomes first major US city to ban e-cigarette sales

AFP  |  Los Angeles 

San Francisco on Tuesday became the first major US city to effectively ban the sale and manufacture of electronic cigarettes.

The city's board of supervisors unanimously endorsed legislation which backers said was necessary due to the "significant public health consequences" of a "dramatic surge" in vaping among youths.

The ordinance says e-cigarette products sold in shops or online in San Francisco would need approval by the US Food and Drug Administration, which none currently has.

The city's mayor has 10 days to sign the legislation, which she has said she will do.

