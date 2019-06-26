San Francisco becomes first major US city to ban e-cigarette sales

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat govt to ban e-cigarettes by amending law
HC stays Centre's circular banning manufacture and sale of e-cigarettes
E-cigarette use 'skyrocketing' among young Americans: Official
Over 60% e-cigarette smokers want to quit: Study
Plea in HC against stay on Centre's circular banning manufacture and sale of e-cigarettes
-
San Francisco on Tuesday became the first major US city to effectively ban the sale and manufacture of electronic cigarettes.
The city's board of supervisors unanimously endorsed legislation which backers said was necessary due to the "significant public health consequences" of a "dramatic surge" in vaping among youths.
The ordinance says e-cigarette products sold in shops or online in San Francisco would need approval by the US Food and Drug Administration, which none currently has.
The city's mayor has 10 days to sign the legislation, which she has said she will do.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU