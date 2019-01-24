Sandeep Marwah Appreciated at Prime Minister's Constituency

/ -- The of State and of State Independent Charge Ministry of Tourism, Government of honored Dr. Marwah, of Studios, and ICMEI - International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry at a grand function at Prime Minister's Constituency at

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655519/AAFT_Logo.jpg )



"The Non Resident Indians have great contribution in developing and bringing to a new platform. They have proved that an Indian can do wonders in their profession and business where ever they are settled," said addressing the Non Resident Indians in GOPIA - at at

"Everyone deserves an award but some of you have done extra ordinarily in your fields, and few of you, although having expertise in foreign markets of different countries have proved themselves even while staying back in Dr. is one of them," said Sunny Kulathakal, of GOPIO.

Dr. is in touch with 145 countries, has attracted students from 120 countries of the World, more than 80 countries have extended their support to him by visiting his quarters and 50 arrangements have already been signed or forums have been created so far under his leadership.

"Never ever any Indian has been nominated by 50 countries of the World as the representative, Brand Ambassador, Cultural or for their Country's forums with India. We all salute for his extra ordinary contribution in promoting art, culture and tourism to newer heights," expressed Smita Srivastava, of the Program.

K.J. Alphons, of Tourism was also briefed that Dr. Marwah has attracted more than 1.2 million people from all over India and 145 countries of the World to Film City, of which he is the founder. Over the last twenty five years he has continuously contributed to films, television and cinema tourism besides running a tourism and hospitality Institute. The Minister appreciated Dr. Marwah's contribution to Tourism.

GOPIO Dr. Thomas Abraham, large number of non-resident Indians, political leaders, and members of the business community were present at the glamorous event.

About



is the premiere film & television institute of India. AAFT - is one of the first ten best film schools of the world. For more information, visit:

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)