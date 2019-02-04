Govt will consider making Khas Mahal land into free-hold land:

government will consider making Khas Mahal land into free-hold land-holding, Chief Minister informed the state Assembly Monday.

"The matter is there in some districts for the last several years. In the interest of the people, I assure that the government will consider making Khas Mahal into free-hold (land-holing)," Das said.

Das said this while replying to a question posed by BJP's on the matter.

Replying to another question by Mukti Morcha MLA on whether the state has any proposal to introduce reservation in private and outsourcing companies, which are getting government relief, Das said that there is no (no) such consideration now.

On MLA Alamgir Alams query related to Krishak Mitra honorarium, Das said that their honorarium will be increased from current Rs 500 to Rs 1000 per month, making it Rs 12,000 per year with the state and the centres share ratio being 50:50.

On ruling BJP MLA Shiv question on whether "Adivasi Shakti Vishwavidyalaya" in Gumla on the border of Jharkhand-Chhatisgarh would come up, Das said a committee would be formed to ponder over it.

On another BJP MLA Biranchi Narayans query on transfer of family property, the said that file has been prepared for payment of Rs 50 only on distribution of family wealth transfer and would be implemented after the approval of the Cabinet.

The also committed that the state government would very soon take a decision on giving salaries for 13 months a year to police personnel when Nau Jawan Sangharsha Morhca MLA Bhanu raised the query.

Replying to others queries, the said that examinations would be organised by the Academy council for the appointment of teachers for primary schools and the government would decide on appointment of Neuro-physicians at PMCH hospital, and MGM hospital,

