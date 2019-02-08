Sania announces making of biopic on her

Tennis star Friday announced that a biopic on her will be made by Bollywood film-maker

said she has signed a contract for the biopic and the initial work has already begun.

"It's great. The talks have been going on for a while. The contract was signed. We are just looking forward to it," said on the sidelines of an event.

Sania, the only Indian to win a Grand Slam title (in doubles), said the making of the biopic was in the initial stages.

"It's all going to be mutual understanding. I think that obviously my input is important. Because, it's my story. So, I will have to.

"We are literally in the very initial stages. So, we just announced it today. It will slowly get into the director, the writing, after that the casting. It's still a bit long way to go," she said when asked how she wished the film to come out and her inputs for the film.

Sania's biopic will add to earlier biographical films like Mary Kom, Dangal, Dhoni.

