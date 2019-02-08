45 people stuck in two buses due to heavy snow in HP rescued

Forty-five people stuck in two Reckong Peo-bound buses due to heavy snow have been rescued by police near Tarapur, an said Friday.

After receiving information about the stranded passengers around 11 pm Saturday, a team of officials from police station, under the supervision of City, reached the spot to rescue them, Shimla of Police Pramod Shukla said.

The rescue operation continued till 3.30 am Friday, he said, adding all the stuck passengers were taken to safer places in seven government vehicles and their stay was arranged at different hotels in and

The buses were on their way to tribal district Kinnaur's via Basantpur from Shimla. One bus was private and another was of the (HRTC), the said.

witnessed widespread snowfall on Thursday and Friday morning blocking several arterial roads and disrupting power supply in many parts of the hill-state.

