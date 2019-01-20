Australian Open: Frances Tiafoe 'excited' for Nadal challenge in quarters

American tennis player Frances Tiafoe, who made it to his maiden quarter-final round in the Australia Open, is really "excited" for his next clash which is against world number two Rafael Nadal.

The 21-year-old said that he will be up against one of the best tennis players in the world adding that they would have some "fun" on the court.

"I'm so excited to play Rafa. We're going to have some fun, going to have some long rallies... Obviously [Rod Laver] will be there. Playing arguably one of the greatest tennis players of all time. [I will] just have some fun out there," ATP quoted Tiafoe, as saying.





Tiafoe is the youngest American to reach the quarters since 20-year-old Andy Roddick who had advanced into the semi-final of the tournament back in 2003. The achievement for Tiafoe came on the occasion of his 21st birthday which added on to his happiness.

"It is crazy, man. I obviously [am not] a normal tennis story. At the beginning of my career, I was playing for them, trying to do everything for my family. Obviously, now I put them in a great place. Now I'm trying to do it for me," he said.

Tiafoe had stunned Bulgarian player 7-5, 7-6(6), 6-7(1), 7-5 to cement a quarters spot for himself and set up a clash with Nadal in the last eight.