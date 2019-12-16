Vistara chief commercial officer Sanjiv Kapoor quits over personal reasons

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Full service carrier Vistara on Monday said its Chief Commercial Officer Sanjiv Kapoor has put in his papers.

Chief Strategy Officer Vinod Kannan will take over as the CCO from Kapoor, who joined the airline in March 2016.

In a statement to PTI, Vistara said Kapoor has resigned due to personal reasons.

"As part of the transition process since Kapoor's resignation, some of the portfolios had been moved under Kannan's leadership, while some are still in the movement process," the statement said.

A joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, Vistara has embarked on expanding its network.
First Published: Mon, December 16 2019. 14:45 IST

