Sarangi re-elected as SRFI president, Poncha made secretary general

Debendranath Sarangi was Saturday re-elected as president of Squash Rackets Federation of India while national coach Cyrus Poncha was made secretary general.
Sarangi and Poncha, a Dronacharya awardee and till now national coach, were elected unopposed for a four-year term (2019-23), a SRFI press note said.
The elections were held at the federation's General Body meeting here.
The SRFI has decided to have a Director of Coaching and Jodhpur-based Dhiraj Singh will take this post and he will have a team of coaches under him.
Former SRFI president N Ramachandran will be the Patron.
Srikanth Seshadri will be the Director of Referees, Olympian Munir Sait the chairman of the Disciplinary Committee as also of the Affiliation Dispute Committee while former national champion Bhuvneshwari Kumari will head the Athletes Commission, the release said.
The president and secretary general will be ex-officio members of the above committees.
Justice (retired) G M Akbar Ali was the returning officer and Tamil Nadu Olympic Association general secretary J M Fernando was the IOA observer.
The office-bearers:
President: Debendranath Sarangi
Vice-Presidents: T R Narayanaswamy, K Rajendiran
Secretary General: Cyrus Poncha
Joint Secretary: S Balasubramaniyan, Binod Kankaria
Treasurer: K Harish Kumar
Executive Commitee: V K Dabbas, Vinay Pandey, K P Balasubramaniam, Rajiv Reddy, A Dayanand Kumar, Bhuveshwari Kumari.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
