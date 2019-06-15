Man attacks family members and neighbours

Two persons were killed and three others injured when a man in an alleged inebriated condition attacked his family members and neighbours with an axe in district, police said Saturday.

According to a police, the accused identified as attacked his elder brother and his friend with an axe at his residence in Hati Namati village around 9 pm on Friday night killing them on the spot.

Pankaj then attacked his 70-year old father Jagabandhu Dev Nath and his sister-in-law

While attempting to flee Pankaj attacked his neighbour Painur Ali, they said.

The injured have been admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital in a critical condition, the police said.

The villagers caught hold of Pankaj early this morning and handed him over to Police station.

As per preliminary investigation the crime was committed due to family related issues, a said.

