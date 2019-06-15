Maharashtra cabinet expansion on Sun, says CM Fadnavis

The cabinet will be expanded on Sunday and a final meeting on the ministers to be inducted will be held later Saturday night, Devendra said in

sources said the swearing-in ceremony will held at 11am on Sunday, a day before the monsoon session of the legislature, the last before Assembly polls later this year, begins.

"I have had one meeting (on cabinet expansion) and the final meeting will be held tonight," the Maharashta CM said.

In the last few days, both and had given enough indications about a cabinet expansion.

Earlier, Friday night, had met and discussed about the ministers to be inducted in his cabinet.

"I met at his residence Matoshri and discussed in detail cabinet expansion," Fadnavis had tweeted late Friday night.

The (Athawale) Saturday announced that its leader will be inducted into the in Sunday's expansion.

Currently, there are 37 ministers including the minister, and Fadnavis can accommodate another five.

A vacancy was created in 2018 when BJP's Pandurang Fundkar died, the then agriculture The portfolio is now being handled by

Deepak Sawant, then health minister, resigned earlier this year and the department is being looked after by Eknath Shinde, who is also the

Parliamentary Affairs and Food and Minister resigned after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Pune. His portfolios are being shared by Education Minister and

While the BJP has 16 cabinet ministers and seven ministers of state (MoS), its main all has five cabinet ministers and only one MoS.

Smaller allies have one cabinet and MoS post each.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)