10 Kenyan police officers killed in blast near Somalia

Kenyan officials say at least 10 police officers are dead after their vehicle struck an near the Somali border in a suspected extremist attack.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to share the information, said those killed Saturday in were among 13 officers who were pursuing extremists who had kidnapped police reservists.

Police on Friday said an unknown number of gunmen stormed Konton center in Wajir East and kidnapped three reservists.

There was no claim of responsibility for the latest attack.

The Somalia-based extremist group often targets Kenyan security forces, vowing retribution after deployed troops to in 2011 to combat the extremists.

