Pb Cong MLA not allowed to participate in legislators' meeting with CM

MLA Kulbir Singh Zira, who had embarrassed his party after boycotting a district-level event, was not allowed to participate in a meeting of legislators chaired by Minister here on Saturday.

The from the seat, who had been suspended from the party's primary membership on the charge of indiscipline, was asked not to attend the meeting of party legislators as the matter related to his suspension was still pending, party sources said here.

Saturday held a meeting with legislators of Malwa region as part of pre-budget consultations with them. Earlier, the CM had held meetings with MLAs of Majha and Doaba regions in the past three days.

The pre-budget meeting had been called to elicit views of MLAs on budget proposals to ensure holistic development of their respective assembly segments.

Talking to reporters after the meeting on Saturday, said, " submitted the demands of his constituency separately to the CM."



To a question, Jakhar further said, "The matter related to the suspension of is still pending."



Zira on Friday had met the minister, in charge of state party affairs and

had accompanied Zira for a meeting with

Zira had submitted an unconditional apology over the matter, had told reporters on Friday.

Taking serious note of his public outburst, the Congress on Wednesday had suspended Zira from the primary membership of the party on the charge of indiscipline.

Zira had left his party red-faced after boycotting a district-level function on January 12 in protest against "no action" being taken against some liquor contractors who were indulged in selling illicit alcohol in Ferozepur.

He had also accused a few police officers including an of being in cahoots with some liquor contractors for allowing them to carry out illegal trade in return of money.

