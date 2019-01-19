Will convince ally MGP not to fight Goa bypolls: BJP leader

The BJP Saturday said it would try to convince the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, an ally in the government, to not field candidates against the party for and bypolls in the state.

The MGP's central committee had, earlier this week, resolved to contest the bypolls for both seats.

Both seats had fallen vacant after MLAs (Mandrem) and resigned from the Assembly to join the BJP.

BJP unit chief said the party would talk to MGP on this issue.

"We have already informed our central leaders about MGP's announcement to contest by-elections. Our state-level leaders will speak and if that fails, then central leaders will step in," Tendulkar said.

He added that he had called Dhavalikar for a meeting but the latter was out of town.

He said certain MGP leaders are pointing towards the strained relations between the and the BJP in to justify their stand to fight bypolls.

The Sena and the BJP are allies in the Devendra Fadanvis government in the neighbouring state but have constantly engaged in verbal duels.

"The situation in is different. There the Sena attacks the PM, etc. But here, we have cordial relations with the MGP," Tendulkar said.

