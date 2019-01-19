BSP-SP alliance a mismatch, its leaders unreliable: Shivpal Yadav

Terming the BSP-SP alliance as a "mismatch", former (SP) on Saturday alleged that the leaders of the two parties were unreliable as they both had betrayed Yadav.

Shivpal Yadav, who has floated Pragatisheel (PSP) after parting ways with the SP, hit out at his Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that he had deceived not only his father Yadav but also the party.

"The BSP-SP alliance is a mismatch... their leaders and are unreliable as they have betrayed the SP patron Yadav," Shivpal Singh Yadav, who was here to attend a function in Sahatwar, told reporters.

"After forming the government with the in 1993, the BSP had betrayed Mulayam Singh in merely 17 months ," said recalling her association with the BJP in the past.

On Akhilesh Yadav, he said that the not only betrayed his father but also the with which he fought the last Assembly polls in UP by going ahead and entering into an alliance with the BSP, leaving the out.

He claimed "backbiters and sycophants have brought the party to a situation where senior leaders are parting ways with it".

He accused SP Rajya Sabha member of damaging the party and blamed him for the SP's defeat in and Assembly elections.

