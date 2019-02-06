Sarpanches should work for all round development of villages:

K Chandrasekhar Rao Wednesday said the newly-elected Sarpanches and ward members in the State should work together for the all-round development of villages with participation of all villagers.

Rao, who had an interactive session with resource persons who would be imparting training to the newly-elected sarpanches and village secretaries, said the would provide required funds and responsibilities to the village panchayats.

Since important activities like drinking water, power supply and roads are directly handled by the state government, the village panchayats should concentrate more on cleanliness, sanitation, greenery and construction of crematoriums, he said.

The made it clear that the government would be very liberal in devolving and delegating the powers as well as in providing funds, a relase from the CM's office said.

"But at the same time, if either the funds are misused or if they are negligent in discharging their duties, the sarpanches or the secretaries would be suspended in accordance with the provisions of new Panchayat Raj Act," it said.

Rao also said the resource persons (trainers, who are government employees or from NGOs) should provide necessary understanding and awareness to the sarpanches to work with dedication, it added.

