JNU case: Court lashes out at Delhi govt for delaying sanctions to prosecute Kanhaiya, others

A city court on Wednesday lashed out at the over delay in granting requisite sanctions to prosecute former and others in a 2016 case, saying they can't sit on file indefinitely.

directed to ask the authorities concerned to expedite the process while grating it three weeks to procure the sanctions needed to prosecute Kumar and other accused, including former students, and Anirban Bhattacharya, in the case.

The court posted the matter for February 28 after sought more time to get the sanctions, saying the documents were pending with and were expected in a matter of days.

"Ask the authorities concerned to expedite the matter. They can't sit on file for indefinite period," the court said.

The court had earlier questioned for filing a charge sheet against Kumar and others without procuring the sanctions.

"Why did you file (the charge sheet) without approval? You don't have a legal department," the court had said.

On January 14, the police filed the charge sheet at a city court against Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on the campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

Police also charged Khalid and Bhattacharya for allegedly shouting anti- slogans during the event to mark the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind

Earlier, they had claimed before the court here that Kumar had raised anti- slogans in 2016 "to incite hatred and disaffection towards the government".

Police cited statements of various witnesses in its charge sheet to state that Kumar was walking along with the protesters where a number of unidentified persons were raising slogans during the event.

The evidence listed by the agency include report of JNU's high-level committee, statement of varsity's and the mobile phone recordings in which Kumar was seen arguing with him over cancellation of the programme.

Police said a video shot by a channel and clips shot by students present at the spot show that Khalid, Bhattacharya and were raising slogans.

It added however that the slogans raised by were not anti-national, unlike those by Khalid and Bhattacharya.

Khalid raised slogans as shown in the videos and mobile clips, police said, citing a video which shows him saying, "The programme is against occupation of by the Indian State. I am making it very apparent that I am not from but I believe that what is happening in is Indian occupation of Kashmir..."



Regarding Rama Naga, whose name appears in column 12, the charge sheet said that he delivered speech with contents against the RSS.

On 36 others listed in column 2 of the charge sheet, including Ashutosh, Rama Naga, Banojyotsana, Shehla Rashid and Aparajitha Raja, police said that they were not seen raising anti- slogans.

A case was registered on February 11, 2016 under sections 124A and 120B of the IPC against unidentified persons at Vasant Kunj (North) police station, following complaints from BJP lawmaker and

The event had taken place despite the university administration cancelling the permission, following a complaint from ABVP, which had termed it "anti-national".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)