Satellite-based system in place to check illegal mining: Govt in Lok Sabha

A satellite-based monitoring system has been successful in curbing activities in the country, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Joshi also said that almost all mining leases of major minerals in the country have been mapped on the Mining Surveillance System (MSS).

"The MSS has been successful in curbing activities in the country. The MSS is a satellite-based monitoring system which aims to detect activity through automatic remote-sensing detection technology," he said during the Question Hour.

The minister said the system records any landform disturbances up to 500 metre beyond the lease boundary and generates trigger, which is investigated by the state government and necessary action is taken by them.

Almost all mining leases of major minerals in the country have been mapped on MSS, he said.

Joshi said in the initial phase (Phase-I), based on satellite imageries, the data has been analysed and a total 296 triggers for mining leases of major minerals have been generated across the country in the year 2016-17.

"Out of the 296 triggers, respective state governments have verified 287 triggers. Out of these 287 triggers, in 47 cases, unauthorised mining has been detected or confirmed," he said.